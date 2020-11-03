Anambra Govt Killing Us With Extortion- Keke Drivers

Anambra state government has been told to dissociate itself from the wanton extortion of operators of Keke across the state by fishing out those behind the criminal activities.

Keke drivers in Awka North and South Council Area of Anambra State stated this while speaking to TNC correspondent on Monday over what they called multiple taxation and extortion allegedly by persons working for the state government.

The issue of multiple levying against commercial vehicle operators has been a burning issue in recent times especially with the return of touts to the streets of Anambra.

Some Keke drivers (names withheld) made it clear that the state government has through its body language, shown that it is averse to the progress of the citizens especially the poor masses.

They lamented that they no longer have savings due to the multiple monies they are forced to part with on a daily basis despite the huge amount of #40,000 they pay before being allowed to operate in the state.

A Rights Activist and Convener, Recover Nigeria Project, Comrade Osita Obi who conducted a survey on the situation, confirmed that every commercial keke operator in Awka, is levied an unreceipted 40,000 before they can ply the state roads, monies he said, does not go into government coffers but is shared among some government officials.

Obi also alleged that all operators are compulsorily levied #3,500 for end of year party.

“We have credible evidence to show that these keke operators who have families to fend for are extorted mercilessly by government officials. Before any of them will be allowed to ply the state roads, they are taxed #40,000 for which they are not issued any receipt. These monies are shared among some persons even those in government. There is a bucket that government forces the drivers to buy at the cost of #7,000 when the actual market price is not up to #350. Every year, all these keke drivers are levied #3,000 for end of year party whether they want it or not and this has gone unabated for many years because some top government officials are involved,” he alleged.

He also revealed that every Keke driver across the state pays the sum of #450 on a daily basis, even when the roads they ply are very bad and unmotorable.

“This is a source of concern to us because we see what these operators suffer on a daily basis. One will be forced to ask where all these monies collected from these very poor people go to. Anambra roads are one of the worst presently in the country, causing drivers to spend so much money in the maintenance of their vehicles. There is no keke driver that goes home every day with up to #2,000 daily no matter how they try. This is anti-progress and that is why I have joined my voice to theirs to say no to this extortion spree by government. Instead of supporting the lowly, the government is busy milking the people dry and leaving them in a state of penury,” he lamented.

Reacting to the issues, the Chairman of Keke Tricycle Drivers Association in Anambra, Sylvester Obiora said the association is aware of the anomaly but dissociated the association from the collections, saying they are being perpetrated by some notorious individuals.

He, however, regretted that despite the numerous representations made by the association to the government on the matter, nothing has been done to address the problem because the persons who he alleged are cultists, have the backing of some government persons.

“While I can confirm that it is not government that is collecting these illegal monies, I think government is tactically supporting them because whenever we want to do anything to remove them, you will see government come out to defend them. This illegality has continued for a very long while here and we are no longer finding it funny. But somehow we are helpless because these people are notorious and the government that should come to our rescue is beating the drums for our oppressors. It is quite appalling,” he said.

Efforts to get some of the accused persons and the Commissioner for Transport, Afam Mbanefo to speak on the matter proved abortive as they neither took their calls nor responded to the text messages sent to them.