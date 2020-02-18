Anambra gets new substantive Chief Judge

Justice Onochie Manasseh Anyachebelu has been sworn in as the substantive Chief Judge of Anambra state.

Justice Anyachebelu has been acting as the Chief Judge of the state since September 4, 2019, until his screening and confirmation by the Anambra State House of Assembly recently.

Born on May 24, I961 at Oraukwu in Idemmili North LGA, Anambra state, Anyachebelu graduated from the prestigious University of Lagos where he obtained L.L.B Hons in 1983 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984 with a 2nd Class Upper Division.

He was appointed High Court Judge in 2015 and had also sat in many Divisions including Election Tribunals.

The Hon Justice is a fellow of the Institute of Mediation and Conciliation; and a Knight of St Christopher.

The swearing-in ceremony which took place at the State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Awka, followed Justice Anyachebelu’s recommendation by the NJC as well as confirmation as substantive Chief Judge by Anambra State House of Assembly on 11th February 2020.

Swearing in the new Chief Judge, Governor Willie Obiano described him as a distinguished lawyer and consummate gentleman and expressed confidence in his ability to take the State judiciary to lofty heights, having done well in the acting capacity.

“I commend the uprightness and transparency of the State judiciary, evident in the number of cases churned out, that ends up in the appeal court. It is my belief that the Chief Judge will help us find a way to decongèst the correctional centers which have a lot of awaiting trial cases,” he said.

Responding, Justice Anyachebelu thanked the Governor for all the support he has accorded the judiciary.

“ I want to say that I am honored to serve the state in this capacity. I understand also the huge task ahead especially as regards ensuring prompt dispensation of justice and I promise to put in my best in the discharge of this office. I also solicit the support of the State Executive, the Legislature and all stakeholders in achieving this onerous task,” the Chief Judge appealed.

He stressed that the issue of decongestion of correctional center rests on the justice sector which has many players including the police, correctional center and the judiciary which is a key player, pledging on behalf of the judiciary, to perform their part to the best of their ability.