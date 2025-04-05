Amnesty International Condemns Unlawful Detention of 19-Year-Old Over Social Media Post in Borno

Amnesty International has strongly blasted the Borno State government and the police for the unlawful arrest and ongoing detention of 19-year-old Haruna Mohammed, widely known as Abale Borno.

He has been in custody since March 2, 2025, after posting a viral message on social media that raised concerns about the poor condition of public schools in Borno State.

In what Amnesty describes as a clear disregard for the rule of law, the state government, in collaboration with the police, is charging the teenager with “defaming and degrading the personality of the governor,” Professor Umara Babagana Zulum.

Detaining someone simply for expressing criticism and planning to prosecute them for “ridiculing” the governor is a blatant abuse of power. It shows a troubling disregard for people’s right to express their opinions freely.

Amnesty International is calling on the Borno State government to stop its harsh crackdown on free speech. Punishing citizens for critical social media posts is oppressive and has no place in a democratic society.

Freedom of expression includes the right to share opinions that may be negative, uncomfortable, or controversial. Any attempt to limit that right is unlawful.

Every person has the right to demand better services and hold public officials accountable. Expressing these views is not a crime.

“We urge the immediate and unconditional release of Abale Borno. Free speech is a fundamental right not a criminal offense and the misuse of the justice system to silence critics must end.”