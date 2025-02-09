Ailing Kidneys, Silent Cries: Borno and Yobe’s Burden

The residents of Borno and Yobe States are currently grappling with an alarming rise in kidney-related health problems, a situation that demands immediate intervention from both the state and federal governments of Nigeria.

Reports indicate that Borno State has recorded the highest number of kidney disease cases in the country since 2020, a trend that continues to grow unchecked. This public health crisis requires urgent attention to prevent further loss of lives.

One key factor contributing to the prevalence of kidney diseases in Borno is the region’s extreme heat. Borno is among the hottest states in Nigeria, closely followed by Sokoto and Adamawa.

The harsh climatic conditions can exacerbate dehydration, a major risk factor for kidney disease.

Prolonged exposure to such heat without adequate hydration can lead to kidney stones, inflammation, and infections, further endangering residents’ health.

Another significant cause of the kidney disease crisis in Borno is poor access to clean drinking water. Many residents lack safe and sufficient water sources, which puts them at risk of developing kidney problems.

Additionally, the widespread practice of self-medication in the region has further contributed to the growing cases of kidney-related ailments.

Unregulated use of medications, especially painkillers and herbal concoctions, can damage the kidneys over time, leading to chronic kidney disease and even kidney failure.

In Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, residents have raised concerns and called on the government to address this dire situation.

They have appealed for better access to clean water, public health education, and improved healthcare services to combat the rising cases of kidney diseases.

Similarly, in Yobe State, residents face a similar threat. Many believe that the quality of water consumed in the region may be a contributing factor to the increasing number of kidney disease cases.

Contaminated or hard water, which contains high levels of minerals, can strain the kidneys and lead to the formation of kidney stones.

Addressing this health crisis is not an easy task for the state governments alone; it requires the active involvement of the federal government as well.

Immediate and coordinated actions are needed to curb the spread of kidney diseases and save lives. If left unaddressed, the situation could lead to widespread fatalities, particularly in cities like Maiduguri and Damaturu, the capitals of Borno and Yobe States, respectively.

The government must prioritize this health emergency, as the lives of citizens are at stake. With elections around the corner, it is essential for the government to demonstrate its commitment to the well-being of its people.

Health is a fundamental right, and every effort must be made to improve the healthcare system, particularly in regions facing such critical challenges.

Vice President Kashim Shettima recently stated that Nigeria’s healthcare system has improved under the current administration. Residents of Borno and Yobe States are now urging the government to translate these words into action by implementing tangible healthcare interventions in their regions.

This includes building and equipping specialized kidney care centers, launching public awareness campaigns on kidney health, and ensuring the provision of clean drinking water for all.

The time to act is now. The lives of countless residents in Borno and Yobe States depend on the government’s swift and decisive response to this growing health crisis.

Failure to act could lead to devastating consequences for the affected communities and the nation as a whole.