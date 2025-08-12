spot_img
Again, Police Extend Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement Commencement to Oct 2nd

NewsSecurity
By: Kenechukwu Ofomah

Again, Police Extend Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement Commencement to Oct 2nd
Nigeria Police Force

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has approved a further extension of the grace period for the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit requirement for vehicles with tinted windows.

The new enforcement date is now set for 2nd October, 2025.
TNC reports that in April, the police had given a 30-day period from May 1 for motorists to apply for tinted glass permit or regularise existing ones.

The grace period was later extended to August 12, before this latest extension.
According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the decision to further extend the enforcement date was due to a significant surge in applications via the official portal, reflecting heightened public compliance with the directive.

The statement said the Force considers it imperative to allow sufficient time for the meticulous scrutiny of applications to ensure that the permit is issued only to eligible and qualified individuals, in line with national security considerations.

Adejobi explained that the extension will also provide room for the continued fine-tuning of verification processes, both digital and physical, to maintain the integrity of the permit system and prevent abuse.

He maintained that the Force is committed to a comprehensive process that will eliminate any form of extortion, hidden charges and unauthorized process, calling on the public to report such when observed.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms that the authorized platform for the application remains https://possap.gov.ng and advises citizens to disregard any unofficial channels.
“Members of the public are further encouraged to report all forms of extortion, hidden charges, or unauthorized processing to the appropriate Police authorities, including via the dedicated hotline: 09169967000.

“The Nigeria Police Force appreciates the cooperation of the Nigerian people and remains committed to balancing public convenience with robust security measures for the safety of all,” the statement concluded.

Kenechukwu Ofomah
Kenechukwu Ofomah

