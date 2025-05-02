Again! PDP Loses At The Transfer Market 

Dr. Samuel Ngwu, a former Health Commissioner in Enugu State, has formally withdrawn his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The development was made public on Friday in Enugu through a resignation letter personally signed by Dr. Ngwu.

Addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman of Umunevo Ward 2 in Enugu North Local Government Area, the letter was also sent to the party’s Enugu State Chairman, Dr. Martin Chukwunwike.

A portion of the letter reads: “This is to notify you of my resignation from the PDP with effect from 28 day of April, 2025.

“I thank the Stakeholders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for according me the opportunity to serve my state, Enugu and country Nigeria.

“Sincerely yours, Dr. Samuel Ngwu.”

Speaking on the development when reached for comments, Dr. Ngwu, who once contested for the Enugu East Senatorial seat under the PDP in the 2011 elections, stated that his reasons for leaving the party remain personal.

Dr. Ngwu’s political career within the PDP spans several years, having served as Enugu State Commissioner for Health from 2015 to 2017. He was also a National Delegate of the party between 2011 and 2014 and contested for a seat in the Federal House of Representatives in the 2014 general elections.