Again! Lagos Leads As Nigeria Records Fresh 749 COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has disclosed that the Nation has recorded fresh 749 cases of the ravaging COVID-19.

According to the figures released, the epicenter of the virus, Lagos had the highest cases with 299 while Plateau came second with 131 and Kaduna is in third place with 83 cases.

The figures had the FCT in fourth place with 74 cases, Kwara in fifth place with 35 while Sokoto sit comfortably in sixth place with 26 cases.

Others are Edo-18, Kano-17, Katsina-16, Delta-11, Nasarawa-10, Ondo-9, Bauchi-9, Rivers-5, Akwa Ibom-3, Jigawa-1, Osun-1, Ekiti-1.

As of the time of filing this report, Nigeria has recorded a total of 85,560 confirmed cases, 71,937 discharged and 1,267 deaths.