Aftermath of OML 25 Peace Deal, Shell Seeks NAPIMS’ Nod for Cash Flood in Rivers Communities

The Anglo-Dutch oil and gas major, Shell, is currently seeking the approval of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) to pump the 2009 and 2013 funds into its host communities in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, in line with the peace deal for the reopening of the shut Oil Mining License (OML) 25.

NAPIMS is a Corporate Services Unit in the Exploration and Production Directorate of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) charged with the responsibility of managing the Federal Government’s investment in the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry.

Going by the initial plan of the oil company, the first set of funds to the stakeholder communities was to be paid on Monday.

Shell’s General Manager (External Relations), Igo Weli, who made this known said that the outcome of the financial reconciliations will be paid within two weeks of signing the peace deal.

Stakeholder communities of OML 25 finally agreed on the procedures for the re-opening of the oil facility with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) facilitated by the state government, detailing responsibilities of parties.

This followed the outcome of the Thursday meeting between the aggrieved communities, Shell, security chiefs and officials of the state government.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo immediately directed the Solicitor-General of the state to draft an MoU on the premise of the resolutions reached at the meeting.

Under terms of the deal, Shell is to pay agreed funds of N260 million and N75 million into an account the Permanent Secretary, Community Affairs is mandated to ensure funds transfer to the communities.

On their part, the communities are to vacate the oil facility within seven days of signing the peace deal, and also within two weeks, Shell is to pay the remaining part of N1.014 billion.

Danagogo said the meeting directed Shell to obtain approval from NAPIMS to pay the money that accrued between 2009 and 2013, adding that within two weeks of sealing the deal, the state government will set up a platform for stakeholders to renegotiate a new Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU).

Meanwhile, a state legislator representing Akuku-Toru Constituency 1, Major Jack has commended the parties concerned for building synergy which has seen the end of the lingering conflict.

While the Amanyanabo of Opu-Kula, Hope Opusingi, says his people are happy with the reconciliation of the funds to be paid by the oil company, his Kula counterpart, Kroma Eleki, is calling for the development of his area upon the reopening of the facility.

The Governor Nyesom Wike administration on June 22, directed Danagogo to convene a meeting of all key stakeholders in the presence of security chiefs, for the host communities to outline their grievances with Shell with a view to resolving them for the facility to be reopened.