spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 28, 2025 - 8:06 AM

Afriland Fire Incident: A Cautionary Note To Architects And Builders

Opinions
— By: Isaac Asabor

Afriland Fire Incident: A Cautionary Note To Architects And Builders

When a fire breaks out in a high-profile building such as the Afriland structure in Lagos, it is not just an unfortunate event; it is a wake-up call. Beyond the immediate damage, the incident underscores the critical responsibilities architects, builders, and regulators carry in safeguarding lives, assets, and the integrity of our urban environment.

The Afriland fire was not merely an isolated accident; it was a revelation. It reminded us that architecture is not just about grand facades or iconic skylines. It is not enough to design for beauty, prestige, or even functionality. Safety is non-negotiable. Any building that overlooks this fundamental principle is a disaster waiting to happen.

Analytically looking at the role of architects, one would be compelled to concur that expectations from their works are more than just design.  This is as architects often see themselves as creators of aesthetic marvels. But the truth is, their role extends far beyond drawing impressive blueprints. Every line on a plan should consider fire safety, ventilation, emergency exits, and the choice of fire-resistant materials. It is the responsibility of the architect to imagine not just how a building will be used on its best days, but also how it will perform under crisis.

The Afriland fire should remind architects that cutting corners, or yielding to clients who prioritize luxury over safety, can have tragic consequences. A building’s beauty will mean nothing if it cannot protect its occupants when danger strikes.

As for builders and contractors, there is no denying the fact that the weight of execution rest on them. This is the most safety-conscious design can be compromised by poor execution. Builders and contractors are often tempted to reduce costs by substituting specified materials with cheaper alternatives. In a country where corruption, weak enforcement, and “man-know-man” practices thrive, it is common to find buildings constructed with substandard electrical fittings, insulation, or cladding materials that worsen fire hazards.

In fact, the Afriland fire should serve as a lesson: the integrity of a building lies not only in the brilliance of its design but in the discipline of its execution. Builders must remember they are accountable not only to their clients but also to the public whose safety depends on their craftsmanship.

Let us be honest!  This incident also exposed systemic failures. Nigerian cities are dotted with structures that would not pass basic safety inspections in countries where regulations are enforced without compromise. Building approval processes are often riddled with shortcuts, bribery, and negligence. Fire safety drills, sprinkler systems, smoke detectors, and emergency exits are treated as afterthoughts, if they are considered at all.

The Afriland fire is a symptom of a wider problem, our lax attitude toward enforcement. Unless regulators rise above mediocrity and corruption, and unless penalties for safety violations become severe enough to deter negligence, we will keep experiencing preventable disasters.

On a cautionary note, it is germane to opine that the lesson from Afriland is clear as every architect, builder, and regulator must treat fire safety as a sacred obligation. Buildings are not monuments to wealth or power; they are living spaces where human lives must be protected at all costs.

For architects, this means prioritizing safety codes in every design. For builders, it means executing projects with integrity, never compromising on materials or processes. For regulators, it means enforcing standards ruthlessly and refusing to approve structures that fail safety benchmarks.

Nigeria’s urban landscape is growing at an unprecedented pace. Skyscrapers, malls, estates, and office towers are springing up almost daily. If this growth is not matched with a culture of safety consciousness, we are simply building firetraps, not progress.

The Afriland fire incident is not just about one building; it is about all of us. It is about the urgent need to rethink how we design, construct, and regulate our spaces. It is a cautionary note to every professional in the built environment: cut corners, and you endanger lives; prioritize safety, and you save them.

Architects and builders must never forget that their legacies will not be measured only in the skyline they create, but also in the lives preserved within those walls. Afriland’s flames have burned a stark reminder into our conscience: safety is not optional, it is essential.

Previous article
Attempts to Delegitimize: Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly
Isaac Asabor
Isaac Asabor
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Attempts to Delegitimize: Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly

Dr. Binoy Kampmark Dr. Binoy Kampmark -
It takes a lot to make UN delegates walk...

Rampant Falconets Crush She-Amavubi in Ibadan Showdown

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, outclassed Rwanda’s She-Amavubi...

FAAN Hails Nigeria’s Big Win at ICAO Elections

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of...

Without Funding, Blue Economy Dreams Will Sink – Minister

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola,...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Attempts to Delegitimize: Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly

Opinions 0
It takes a lot to make UN delegates walk...

Rampant Falconets Crush She-Amavubi in Ibadan Showdown

Sports 0
Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, outclassed Rwanda’s She-Amavubi...

FAAN Hails Nigeria’s Big Win at ICAO Elections

News 0
The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x