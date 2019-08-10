African Action Alliance expels Sowore, 28 others

The African Action Alliance (AAC) on Friday expelled its national chairman and ex-presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, from the party.

Also affected were 28 other national officers of the party.

It was learnt that AAC took the decision at its national convention at the Rockview Hotel in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The party immediately announced Leonard Nzenwa as the new national chairman of the party.

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, had on Thursday, granted the Department of State Services (DSS), an approval to keep Omoyele Sowore in detention for 45 days pending the outcome of its discrete investigations.

The presiding judge, Taiwo Taiwo also said DSS could get additional permission to detain Sowore in custody for his activism.

DSS had arrested Sowore over the weekend after he called for a nationwide staging of protests against what he described as a bad governance.