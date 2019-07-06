Active sex life can help men with Parkinson’s

Trembling hands, stiff muscles, and a painfully-slow movement, this is the face of Parkinson’s disease. In the last few years, medical science has grown leaps and bounds when it comes to understanding the disease. While a cure is still not in sight, medications and surgery offer relief to a large extent from the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s.

Now, a research paper published in the European Journey of Neurology has found that an active sexual life is linked with lower disability and better quality of life in men with early Parkinson’s disease. As part of the study, researchers examined a subgroup of 355 patients for two years to come to this conclusion.

According to the team of researchers, the findings can prompt specialists who treat patients with Parkinson’s disease to periodically inquire about their sexual life.

However, they also asserted that additional studies are needed to confirm the study’s findings in men and to explore whether such a relationship occurs in women with Parkinson’s disease as well.

In the meantime, a study conducted at Purdue University in Indiana in the US seemed to have discovered a protein that can have a “therapeutic effect on Parkinson’s disease”.

Affecting older adults the most, Parkinson’s disease is a debilitating nervous system disorder that affects mobility and balance.