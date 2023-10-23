ACAEBIN To Enhance Internal Audit Practice Quality

The Association of Chief Audit Executives of Nigerian Banks (ACAEBIN) has emphasized that it is dedicated to raising the caliber of internal audit reports to levels above which stakeholders will find acceptable.

The association’s chairman, Prince Akamadu, stated during the two-day training on “Internal Audit staff on Report Writing and Effective Communication Skills,” which was organized in collaboration with Platinum Edge Consulting, that the organization is dedicated to raising the standard of internal auditing to the highest level in the world.

“Developing the ability of the Internal Audit Function to meet global standards and assist auditors in delivering more effectively and efficiently is one of the Association’s core objectives,” he stated. ACAEBIN has dedicated itself to enhancing the competencies of internal auditors and chief audit executives (CAEs) over the years. This is only one of the several ways the Association benefits the sector.

He exhorted the trainees to take full use of the chance that the exercise offered.

Mogbitse Atsagbede, the second vice chairman of ACAEBIN, stated in a welcoming speech that the organization’s primary goal is capacity building, and that member banks are typically not charged for this type of training because it is typically funded by the Association.

“We are dedicated to advancing professionalism and expertise in the field. We typically offer our capacity building and training programs for free, without sacrificing quality. We are dedicated to hosting a minimum of two training sessions annually for Internal Auditors and one for the CAEs (members),” stated Mogbitse.

Recall that, in collaboration with Ernst and Young Nigeria, the Association recently hosted a one-week training for its members in Kigali, Rwanda, on the imperatives of CAEs in the digital age.

As a non-profit subcommittee of the Bankers’ Committee, the Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria (ACAEBIN) is dedicated to upholding high ethical standards and encouraging members’ competence and professional conduct.

In the battle against banking fraud, it also promotes interbank collaboration and works with law enforcement agencies.

On October 18 and 19, 2023, in Lagos, a prominent training and consulting organization called Platinum Edge Consulting organized the course.

The purpose of the gathering, which drew over 60 internal auditors from 42 participating banks—including Development Financial Institutions—was to provide participants with insights into the various standards used to evaluate internal audit performance as well as the value of internal audit reports and communication techniques.

The participants were also able to track and manage audit incidents, develop internal draft audit reports for audit comments, produce final reports intended for management, the board audit committee, and board meetings, and use Internal Audit Management Software in reporting processes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...