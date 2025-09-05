spot_img
September 5, 2025 - 5:20 PM

Abuja–Makurdi Highway Faces Early Collapse as Motorists Decry Shoddy Work

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Motorists on the Abuja–Makurdi highway have raised alarm over what they describe as the shoddy quality of the ongoing dual carriageway construction.

 

Speaking with The News Chronicle on Friday, September 5, a driver identified as Salihu Maigari lamented that despite being recently completed, large portions of the road are already riddled with potholes ;

 

“This road is not up to a year i think, but it’s already going bad. I don’t think it can withstand the next rainy season,” Maigari said.

 

 

Another commuter, who declined to be named, expressed frustration that despite paying heavy tolls, the standard of work delivered by the construction company is far from commendable.

Pius Kadon

