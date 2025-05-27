Abuja Explosion Aimed at Army Barracks– NEMA

A suicide bomber was killed and a civilian injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near the Mogadishu Army Cantonment along the Mararaba-Nyanya expressway on Monday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed on Tuesday.

According to NEMA, the explosion, which occurred at exactly 1:47 p.m., was the result of a failed attempt by the attacker to infiltrate the military facility.

It was gathered that the device went off prematurely, killing the bomber on the spot and injuring a nearby passerby.

The injured civilian was promptly evacuated to the National Hospital by the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit.

The blast triggered a rapid joint response from security and emergency agencies including NEMA, the military, the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

“Preliminary findings suggest the assailant tried to gain unauthorized access to the barracks when the IED exploded,” NEMA said, adding that forensic experts are now leading the investigation. The entire operation was concluded by 5:29 p.m.

Both the Nigerian Army and FCT Police Command have acknowledged the incident and assured the public that investigations are underway.