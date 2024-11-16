Abubakar Harps On Modernizing Nigerian Armed Forces 

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ibrahim Abubakar Kana has said that with the new circle of projects by the German Technical Advisory Group (GTAG), the Defence relationship between Nigeria and Germany will be strengthened.

The Permanent Secretary stated this when he met with a high-level delegation from the German Technological Advisory Group, led by Mr. Marcus Ohm in Ship House, Abuja.

He said: “I am happy for accepting the new project circle and I promise we are going to sustain it.”

Dr. Kana highlighted the Nigerian government’s efforts since the group last visited the project. He said the government has developed a framework, and the Defence Headquarters has been mandated to bring projects within the framework for proper coordination, planning and execution.

He emphasized the importance of modernizing the Nigerian Armed Forces through, enhanced security intelligence sharing, equipment upgrades and capacity building as well as the need for Nigerian personnel involvement in the project planning and execution for the purpose of sustainability.

Mr. Ohm expressed satisfaction with Nigeria’s progress, stating: “The project is going in the right direction.” He therefore pledged Germany’s commitment to delivering successful projects.

The meeting highlighted the mutual benefits of cooperation, with both nations committed to transparency, dedication and enhanced collaboration.

