30,000 Communities Have Achieved  Open Defecation Free Status in Nigeria – Minister 

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has reiterated its commitment to ending open defecation across Nigeria, calling for intensified efforts from all stakeholders to achieve this goal.

Speaking at a Ministerial Press Briefing today in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, announced that 135 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and over 30,000 communities have achieved Open Defecation Free (ODF) status since the inception of the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign in 2019.

During the briefing which held ahead of the campaign’s 5th Anniversary and the launch of the Clean Nigeria Campaign Strategic Plan, coinciding with World Toilet Day on 19th November, Prof. Utsev highlighted the severe public health and environmental impacts of open defecation, noting its role in contaminating water sources, spreading diseases, and disproportionately affecting women, girls, and vulnerable populations.

Despite the progress made, Prof. Utsev acknowledged the challenges in meeting the 2025 target and emphasized the need to re-strategize critical aspects of the campaign, including advocacy, awareness, and stakeholder engagement.

To address these challenges, the Minister outlined several Federal Government initiatives, including the Declaration of a State of Emergency in the WASH sector, the National Action Plan to revitalize the sector, the Partnership for Expanded Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (PEWASH) Programme, the Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene (SURWASH) Programme, and Presidential Executive Order 009 on achieving an Open Defecation Free Nigeria by 2025.

The Minister described the Clean Nigeria Campaign Strategic Plan as a comprehensive roadmap for achieving universal access to sanitation by 2030, requiring strong collaboration from state and local governments, international organizations, private sector partners, civil society, the media, and the general public.

He also highlighted planned activities for this year’s World Toilet Day, themed “Sanitation for Peace”, which include the launch of the Strategic Plan by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, celebrations of ODF communities in Kwali Area Council (FCT) and Ikenne (Ogun State), the launch of State ODF Roadmaps and recognition of two ODF LGAs in Borno State and the decoration of key stakeholders as WASH Ambassadors.

Prof. Utsev commended government agencies, development partners, civil society organizations, and local communities for their unwavering support and called on the media to actively raise awareness and share progress nationwide. He urged all Nigerians to see themselves as ambassadors of the campaign, emphasizing that collective efforts are critical to achieving a truly Open Defecation Free Nigeria.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Richard Pheelangwah, expressed delight at the progress made in the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign and ongoing efforts to achieve an Open Defecation Free Nigeria by 2025. He welcomed development partners, civil society organizations, and members of the press, commending their commitment to this noble cause and encouraging sustained efforts toward a cleaner and healthier Nigeria.

Present at the briefing were the UNICEF Chief of WASH, Dr. Jane Bevan; the Representative of WaterAid Nigeria Country Director, Mrs. Theodora Igboaruka; water experts; stakeholders; and Directors of the Ministry.

