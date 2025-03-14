A Proposal For Three More Dimensions Of Wellness  

Life is dynamic and diverse,

hence, we keep learning, relearning

and unlearning, giving, connecting, seeking,

energizing, observing, refining and defining.

Does being a giver have anything

to do with seeking or having the quality

or state of being in good health? In what way?

Does it even have a joint or a tiny tie with being

happy or seeking joy? Where is happiness found?

What is it? Money? Lots of it? Does it make one sound?

Well done! I dare say and sing as I celebrate and interrogate it.

Humans, these days, readily and purposely hunt for good health

by exhibiting certain behaviors and actions. The byword is wellness.

Not only at the gym. At home or work, in the mind and community.

It has deep dimensions and tentacles. The hunt has to be holistic.

Pursuit. It doesn’t make life permanent, perfect, painless, or heavenly.

It makes it pleasing, purposeful, precious, peaceful and peppy.

It should minimize miseries, so that at least earthly life isn’t hellish.

Peace of mind is a kind energy. At work, it’s occupational wellness.

When one follows a certain lifestyle or food, it’s about physical wellness.

Life is not only bodily but is also divine, like when one prays or meditates,

it’s all about seeking spiritual wellbeing. An individual deliberately seeks

to do or think in an optimistic or kind fashion: emotional wellness is wise.

Or is it a diversion? Money is scarce. How does one court or keep it and meet

one’s financial obligations and needs? Financial experts harp on the wisdom

and worth of financial goals, footing bills, budgeting, living within one’s means.

Financial wellness. Financial freedom. A growth mindset is necessary in the world.

An intellectual wellness. A group of people and nature: social wellness. Relational.

When people of two different cultures or faiths live in harmony: cultural wellness.

Who doesn’t want to live in a clean and safe place? That is environmental wellness.

Finally, and frankly, I offer the initiation of three more types of wellness.

Life is not only social, mental, emotional and economic but is also political.

The world is in a muddle mainly by virtue of mad matters of power and rule.

These adversely affect the wellbeing of nations. Let’s have political wellness!

For lovers or for those in a bond, don’t you think we should consider debating or

presenting specific dimensions like romantic wellness or marital wellness? Be well.