A Neighborly Rebuff And Reminder Amid The Rugby Revels

Waving South African flags, brandishing

assorted placards adored and adorned

with congratulatory messages, the fans

were inimitable , elated and resplendent

in their green and gold Springboks jerseys—

reveling in a feat and feast of lifting the coveted title,

not once, not twice , not thrice but for the fourth time!

The heroic South Africa’s national rugby team

retained the prestigious World Rugby Cup title

with a special and sublimely—fought 12-11 win

over the New Zealand’s All Blacks in France.

As the peerless pacesetters, South Africa’s

men’s Rugby World Cup team received a torrent

of loud and laudatory messages from within

and without the boundaries of that nation.

Who does not want to bask in genuine glory?

Aggressive and competitive as the game of rugby

is, good sportsmanship examples of honesty,

humanity, respect, responsibility , fairness,

sympathy and loyalty to the directions ,rules

and values of the contest are critical and sacred.

No wonder one South African opposition leader

rebuffed one congratulatory note, citing a history

of discounting the tenets of good sportsmanship

by the despatcher, and getting tongues wagging.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...