A Neighborly Rebuff And Reminder Amid The Rugby Revels

Waving South African flags, brandishing
assorted placards adored and adorned
with congratulatory messages, the fans
were inimitable , elated and resplendent
in their green and gold Springboks jerseys—
reveling in a feat and feast of lifting the coveted title,
not once, not twice , not thrice but for the fourth time!
The heroic South Africa’s national rugby team
retained the prestigious World Rugby Cup title
with a special and sublimely—fought 12-11 win
over the New Zealand’s All Blacks in France.
As the peerless pacesetters, South Africa’s
men’s Rugby World Cup team received a torrent
of loud and laudatory messages from within
and without the boundaries of that nation.
Who does not want to bask in genuine glory?
Aggressive and competitive as the game of rugby
is, good sportsmanship examples of honesty,
humanity, respect, responsibility , fairness,
sympathy and loyalty to the directions ,rules
and values of the contest are critical and sacred.
No wonder one South African opposition leader
rebuffed one congratulatory note, citing a history
of discounting the tenets of good sportsmanship
by the despatcher, and getting tongues wagging.