9mobile Assures Nigerians It Is Not Shutting Down

9mobile has addressed concerns about its continued operations in Nigeria, dismissing rumours that it plans to shut down.

The telecom company made this clarification on Friday in Lagos, explaining that the reports were unfounded and intended to cause unnecessary alarm among its subscribers.

The company acknowledged that some customers recently faced difficulties with Mobile Number Portability (MNP), which allows users to switch to other networks without changing their phone numbers.

However, it assured the public that it never restricted users from accessing this service and has always followed industry regulations.

According to 9mobile, a temporary technical problem had affected the MNP service, leading to delays.

The company noted that while improvements have been made, there may still be occasional delays due to ongoing system upgrades aimed at enhancing the overall user experience.

The telecom operator also addressed reports of service disruptions in certain areas, attributing them to efforts to upgrade its infrastructure and improve service quality.

It reassured users that its investment in network upgrades and service expansion will lead to better connectivity for individuals, businesses, and communities.

Despite current challenges, 9mobile remains optimistic about the future and committed to keeping its subscribers connected.

The company emphasized its goal of providing reliable service and maintaining the trust of its customers.