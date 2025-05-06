7th Of May And The Next Pope

Close to the heels of Pope Francis’ death, the long list of possible successors emerged. Each day dawns with an exposition of the personalities of such possible successors with amazing and mind-blowing resume. By human profiling none is qualified not to become a Pope. However, the ways of the Lord is far off the ways of men.

Conclave and its outcome is beyond social media hype and propaganda. The successor of St Peter from this 7th of May Conclave is not known by any human. The next Pope could possibly come from the already projected names or from an entirely unknown person. Only the Holy Spirit knows who he is, his mission and agenda.

Not the turn of any Nation or Continent, on the lap of the Holy Spirit the choice of who becomes the next Pope rests. You remember how Judas was replaced and the emergence of Mathias in act of the Apostles chapter 1: 21-26?

I urge you to read it yet again. Nothing less of what happened in that process would happen from 7th of May. Beyond political rigmarole of APC. it is not my turn mentality of Bola. Far from ballot boxes snatching and running with it of Ahmed and of course beyond the Tinubu manipulation of “Eyeneck”

The Church isn’t praying for a White, Black or Red Pope. We are, in communion with the Saints praying for a Pope according to the mind of God. Get on your knees now , hold unto your rosaries, fast if you can, visit the Blessed Sacrament at your convenient .

We need a Pope with a strong voice that would speak with depth and passion on the doctrines, dogmas and traditions of the church in line with the mind of God and at the same time pour out his heart for the poor, the less privileged , loving sinners but averse to their sins.

It could be a one , two, three or four rounds ballot conclave. They are humans, with preferences, predilection, choices based on allignments and blocks.

The beauty of it is, per ballot, elimination of such gaps and personal choices by the Holy Spirit is assured, giving each Cardinal a single eye to strike the “eye bull” (a consensus Pope)

7th Of May isn’t a coincidence, a lot of meaning and revelation around it. Seven represents the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit which are wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, piety, and fear of the Lord. These gifts are described in the Bible, particularly in Isaiah 11:2-3, and are believed to empower believers to live a life of faith and service. The next Pope would be guided and operate within these seven gifts.

7th also represents the seven Sacraments of the Catholic Church: Baptism, Eucharist (also known as the Holy Communion or Mass), Confirmation, Reconciliation (or Penance), Anointing of the Sick, Matrimony (or Marriage), and Holy Orders. It means that the New Pope would be an unapologetic defender of these Sacraments without compromise.

7th equally represents perfection. The Next Pope would function with the perfect mind of Christ, guiding the faithful with the perfect mind of Christ Philippines 2.5

“Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus”

May is the mouth of our Blessed Virgin Mary ( May devotion) The Next Pope would be a great lover of the Blessed Virgin Mary, seeking for her intercession always.

This is my personal views and musings. One is at liberty to reject and counteract it. The Church universal is set to witness a unique dawn that would the more strengthen the influence, power and might of the church on the world positively.

As we eagerly await this epiphany of this new Pope with a perfect mind of Christ, let our mouths continue to pray, with God everything is possible!!

Pope Francis and His Love For Ahiara Diocese a love that would always shine and give warmth to any soul that loves justice, equity and fairness.

May God rest his soul. He came, he obsevered and made changes that repositioned the church for a better outlook.

At the heat of the crisis he was made Pope. Expections very high but he was humane in his approach and against expectations, permutation and precedence he graciously through the guidance of the Holy Spirit gave succor to Ahiara when nobody expected it. Ahiara has moved on and doing pretty well. Your compassion and fatherly love unprecedented. No Victor no vanquished.

To Peter Cardinal Okpalaeke. You are not the stone rejected as many uninformed persons are insinuating. Nobody rejected you not even Ahiara Diocese. The process was what discomforted many who saw the flaws. That flawed process rejected has not been repeated elsewhere ever. The Church under Pope Francis listened and never went that route again. Rest in peace Papa Franciscus. You were Christlike.

Dr. Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com