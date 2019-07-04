5 tips for building healthy relationships with people

We are social animals, but we all struggle to maintain our relationships with others. Humans spend most of their time with other humans, then why do we have to make those relationships complicated? Wouldn’t it be nice to be surrounded by people who truly appreciate and support you?

This would only happen if you put in a little bit of your efforts and try to build positive relationships. It might sound like a lot of work, but it’s actually not that difficult. You just need to follow these tips and see the changes for yourself.

1) Differences don’t create differences: People are often heard saying that their friends or loved ones just don’t understand them. Well, that’s because everyone has their own perception and way of processing things. In relationships major problems arise when two people are different, but it’s not the differences which create problems. It is the lack of understanding which create these differences. You need to be able to see things from other’s perspective and understand that everyone does not think the same way. Learn to appreciate the differences.

2) Listen effectively: This has been stressed a lot of times but, it is worth mentioning every single time. You can make a person feel valued and supported by just listening patiently to what they have to say. Communication isn’t complete unless you listen and understand others.

Remember, don’t just pretend to listen but actually listen. In active listening you listen to the person speaking with interest and make conscious effort to understand them. After reflecting on their message, you verify and give your feedback which makes the communication effective.

3) Take out some time for people: In this fast paced world, giving people time has become the hardest thing to do. If you do manage to give your time, you are busy on your phone texting or scrolling through social media. Being present in the moment is very crucial for building meaningful relationships with people. Don’t worry about the past or future when you are with someone just enjoy their company.

4) Empathy is the key: Develop empathy towards others. When people share their thoughts, they want you to understand how they feel. Empathy doesn’t mean you need to fix their problems or give them solutions. It means that you are able to understand others without belittling and criticizing them. Empathy also helps in developing meaningful relationships with others.

5) Feedback is also important: We don’t always like when someone gives feedback, but it is really important for your progress. Constructive feedback helps you grow as a person, though it might not always be what you want to hear but it’s useful. So, don’t let feedbacks bring you down because they are just free information for you to take or reject.