3 Dubai-based Suspected Internet Fraudsters Nabbed In Lekki

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, have arrested three Dubai-based suspected internet fraudsters and 14 others in Lagos.

According to the commission, they were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday at different locations following series of intelligence detailing their alleged involvement in internet fraud and other related offences in Nigeria and abroad.

The Dubai- based suspects who were arrested at Victory Nest Estate, Lekki are; Samuel Oluwasegun Olayinka, Afeez Fajumobi and Olamide Olamilekan Olaofe, while their accomplice caught with them include Amao Oluwatobi, Amao Joshua, Adeyemo Olatunde, Solomon Emelike, Lawrence Nwodu and Philip Olamilekan.

Other suspects who were arrested at 41c, Muritala Eletu Osapa London, Lekki area of Lagos include Ogbenusi Ibrahim, Kelechi Collins Ndubuka, Sadiq Adewale, John Okafor Eze, Adewale Lateef, Hassan Mohammed, Tunde Lawal and Hussaini Adebayo.

They will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded, the commission said.