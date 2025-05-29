2027: Makinde is a Bad Choice for Nigerian Muslims, He is Viciously Intolerant- MURIC Warns Political Parties

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has warned political parties against presenting Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde as a presidential candidate in 2027, declaring that Muslims nationwide would reject his candidacy.

In a statement issued Thursday, May 29 MURIC’s Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, accused Makinde of anti-Muslim actions, including the demolition of mosques, forced attendance of Muslim students at Christian events, and systemic marginalization of Muslims in appointments.

“Makinde is a bad choice for Nigerian Muslims. Any party that fields him is dead on arrival.” Akintola said.

The group cited multiple incidents under Makinde’s administration, including:

Demolition and renaming of Adogba Central Mosque.

Conversion of Bodija Muslim praying ground to a recreation center.

Alleged Christianisation of public school events.

Underrepresentation of Muslims in political appointments.

While stating no objection to tolerant Christian candidates, MURIC described Makinde as “viciously intolerant” and unfit for national leadership.

“If given the keys to Aso Rock, Makinde will find an excuse to demolish the National Moque and name it after himself,” the group alleged.