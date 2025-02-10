2027: I Am Available, They Will See Me– Adesina Hints On Running For Presidency

The outgoing President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Akinwumi Adesina, has given an inkling on his intention to run the next presidential elections.

The AfDB boss affirmed that he is available for national service after his tenure at the bank concludes, specifically stating, “he will be available to serve in any capacity, globally, in Africa, anywhere, including his own country, Nigeria.”

The former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, made this known in an interview with Arise Television’s news host, Rufai Oseni.

It would be recalled that Adesina was first elected in 2015 to lead the continental funding institution, which was founded in 1964, and was re-elected President of the AfDB for a second term in 2020.

Adesina stated that the only thing that gives him satisfaction and happiness is seeing the lives of people transform and change.

When asked what’s next for him and whether he would run for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Nigerian renowned economist responded:

“You know, one of the things that I’m grateful for as a Nigerian: many, many years ago, when I was in graduate school in Nigeria, even after that, I had an opportunity to obtain a US visa. I was given a great visa, and I could have obtained US citizenship.

“And I say, I didn’t want it, not because I don’t like America. My kids are Americans, and they were born there, but I remember telling a colleague of mine that this passport is a Nigerian passport, a green passport.

“I cannot and will never trade it for anything. It gives me a lot of grief wherever I go. You know, with family, my kids are probably asked to go right through, and I’m asked to stay behind. They ask you all kinds of funny questions, where were you born, when do you hope to die? Or any kind of question, just to make sure that you don’t get it.

“But I told this friend of mine that this part—God did not make a mistake in making me a Nigerian. He didn’t make a mistake in making me an African. I will live as a Nigerian, and I will walk by the special grace of God. But that passport, that green passport, will be respected just like everybody else in the world, right?

“You don’t beg for respect. You earn respect. So, when you’re talking about, what will I do after, you know, I started listening to you by telling you that I always believe in the providence of God, the grace of God. I don’t see myself as more than just an instrument in the hands of God to help people.

“Look, the only thing that makes me happy is nothing else than seeing the lives of people transform and change—that’s what gives me satisfaction. And so, as a result of that, you know, I will be available to serve in any capacity, globally, in Africa, anywhere, including my own country.

“Yeah, you know, I remember one of those songs that I actually like in Nigeria is by my great singer, pop artist, Davido. And I think that song was, ‘I’m unavailable, dem no dey see me. I am unavailable.’

“So, but in the case where it comes to service of any kind, I would ask Davido to change that song—’I am available, they will see me.’

“I will. I’ll be available to serve in God’s hands for anything that God has in store for my life.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...