2027: How Can We Use One Man For How Many Years?- Wike Chides Atiku

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has said that the chances of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar clinching the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for the 2027 general election, is not achievable, stressing that Nigerians won’t let it happen.

The former governor of Rivers state made this known during a live media session on Wednesday November 13 in Abuja, Wike said Atiku had severally presented his blueprint to Nigerians and he had been serially rejected.

“Did he (Atiku) not present it (blueprint) before Nigerians? Did Nigerians choose him? He is lobbying for another chance. The chance will not be there. In which party? How can we use one man for how many years?

“Look at America, I am sure you all did not support Trump saying he is this, he is a racist, he is that, we are crying, Americans were thinking about something else, thinking for the good of their own country made a decision.

“You presented your blueprint in 2023, Nigerians heard you clear and said thank you, but it will not work, we will not support you. Criticisms do not mean opposition is working”.

Wike added.

Atiku who was the PDP Presidential Candidate in 2023 said last week that if he had won the election, he would have done things differently from President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians would not have been faced with the current level of hardship.

