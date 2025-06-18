2027: Heartbreak as Ned Nwoko Suffers Major Blow 

Local Government Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta North have distanced themselves from the rumored endorsement of Senator Ned Nwoko for a second term in office.

In a joint statement issued by the forum of APC chairmen from the seven local government areas in the senatorial district, the group firmly declared that they had no hand in the purported endorsement and emphasized that it does not reflect the official stance of the party’s grassroots leadership.

Among those who signed the statement are Nobert Sochukwudinma (Aniocha South), Hilary Bude (Ika South), Austin Nnabuife (Oshimili North), Dada Okolo (Oshimili South), and Chief Oputa Knis (Ndokwa East), among others.

“We were not involved in the purported endorsement of Sen. Nwoko for second term, whether by some ward chairmen or during the Delta North APC stakeholders meeting,” the statement read.

The chairmen stressed that such declarations should be ignored, as they do not align with the collective decision of the APC structures at the local level.

“Such actions do not reflect the position of the APC structures at the Local Government level, and must be disregarded,” the statement continued.

They reaffirmed the party’s commitment to internal democracy and due process, insisting that any aspirant for the Senate, House of Representatives, or State Assembly must actively contribute to strengthening the party and prepare for transparent and competitive primaries.

“As a party guided by internal democracy and due process, anyone interested in contesting for Senatorial, House of Representatives or Assembly positions must work to build the party and prepare for free, fair, and credible primaries,” the statement added.

The forum urged party members and the general public to discountenance any unofficial endorsements and reiterated the party’s unity and readiness to secure victory in the 2027 elections.

In a strategic move to consolidate leadership and direction, the chairmen also called on the Deputy Governor of Delta State—who holds the highest-ranking political office from Delta North—to take the lead in uniting the party ahead of the next general election.

“We call on all party faithful and the public to disregard any unauthorised endorsements, as APC Delta North remains focused, disciplined and credible,” the statement concluded.