2027 Elections: Governor Sheriff’s Aide Predicts Failure of Atiku, Obi, Amaechi Coalition

Ossai Ovie Success, a social commentator and aide to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed strong doubts over the viability of a potential political coalition involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a Facebook post shared on Sunday following the National Political Consultative Group (North) event held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Ossai claimed that the trio would not be able to deliver their respective states to their political parties in the forthcoming elections.

“The coalition they’re forming won’t end well because both Atiku and Peter Obi want to be president,” Ossai stated.

He also cast doubts on the likelihood of a successful running-mate arrangement between the two former presidential contenders, warning of possible backlash from Peter Obi’s loyal support base known as the “Obidients.”

“If Peter Obi decides to be Atiku’s running mate, his supporters will be disappointed,” he said, adding that he did not believe Atiku would consider Obi as a presidential candidate.

According to Ossai, internal disagreements and personal ambitions may ultimately undermine any alliance being considered.

“There’s so much confusion among them, and they’ll likely go their separate ways because none is willing to let go of their ambition,” he said.

Ossai concluded by asserting that regardless of any coalition formed, President Bola Tinubu remains politically formidable and would not be defeated in the 2027 presidential election.

The statement comes amid growing speculation over potential opposition alliances as Nigeria edges closer to the next electoral cycle.