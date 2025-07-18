2027: Dele Momodu Endorses Atiku, Says ‘Everyone Is Afraid of Him’

Former PDP Cheiftain and Publisher of Ovation International, Dele Momodu, has thrown his weight behind former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 presidential election, declaring him the most feared opposition figure in Nigerian politics.

In an interview with Channels TV monitored by The News Chronicle on Thursday , Momodu explained that fear of Atiku within the ruling party is precisely why he’s backing him.

“Everybody is afraid of Atiku, and that is exactly why I support him,” Momodu said. “When the establishment tries to discredit or silence a man, it’s because they fear his influence.”

Momodu, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), described his move as strategic and grounded in Nigeria’s political realities.

Recall that the former presidential hopeful previously contested in 2011 and ran in the PDP primaries in 2022.