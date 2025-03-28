Close Menu
    2025 AFCON: Osimhen, Musa and Troost-Ekong Share Predictions for the Player of the Tournament

    By on Sports
    2025 AFCON: Osimhen, Musa, and Troost-Ekong Share Their Predictions for the Player of the Tournament

    Some Super Eagles players, including former and current captains Ahmed Musa and Victor Osimhen, have shared their predictions with CAF after being asked who they think will be the Best Player of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

    Victor Osimhen, the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, picked himself when asked by CAF. Kano Pillars’ and former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa selected Ademola Lookman, the current holder of the coveted award.

    Meanwhile, Troost-Ekong, rather than choosing one player, said that, given their current form, any of his teammates could win it.

    Here are the responses of some Super Eagles players after being asked by CAF who they think will be the AFCON 2025 Player of the Tournament:

    CAF: Who is your predicted Player of the Tournament for AFCON 2025?

    V. Osimhen: Myself.

    CAF: Who is your predicted Player of the Tournament for AFCON 2025?

    A. Musa: Ademola Lookman.

    CAF: Who is your predicted Player of the Tournament for AFCON 2025?

    Troost-Ekong: With the form of my teammates, I would predict it to be one of them.

    Troost-Ekong was voted the Best Player of the Tournament in the last edition of AFCON in Ivory Coast in 2023. Nigeria reached the final but was denied their fourth title by the host nation, Côte d’Ivoire, after a 2-1 defeat. Troost-Ekong scored Nigeria’s only goal in the match.

    Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria.

