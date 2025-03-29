165 Individuals undergo Free Hydrocelectomy Surgery in Anambra

With the support of the state government and The Carter Centre, 165 persons in Anambra State have undergone free hydrocelectomy surgery.

The surgeries, which commenced on the 20th of March, will end on the 31st of this month.

A total of three health facilities across Anambra were chosen for the initiative, including Umueri General Hospital for Anambra North, Enugwu-Ukwu General Hospital for Anambra Central and Ekwulobia General Hospital covering Anambra South Senatorial Zone.

The initiative aims to assist residents, especially those from hard-to-reach communities, in addressing the medical condition known as hydrocele.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Afam Obidike, the State Commissioner for Health, praised the program’s success, highlighting that the medical team has not recorded any complications during the surgeries.

He commended Governor Prof. Charles Soludo and The Carter Centre for their support in bringing this life-changing opportunity to the people of Anambra.

According to Dr. Obidike, hydrocele, a condition that causes a painless swelling in the scrotum due to fluid buildup around the testicle, can significantly affect a person’s quality of life and self-confidence.

The imperative of these surgeries is clear, as they help restore the confidence of those affected by hydrocele,” Dr. Obidike said.

“This program also underscores the expertise of Anambra’s healthcare workers and the importance the current administration places on improving the health sector.”

Dr. Chinenye Obi, the Chief Medical Officer at Umueri General Hospital, confirmed that the hospital is well-equipped for the surgeries and has not experienced any casualties since the program began.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Somadina Nzegwu from Umuoba Anam, shared his gratitude for the free surgery, recalling the 380,000 Naira he spent on a similar procedure three years ago.

He praised Governor Soludo and The Carter Centre for providing the free surgeries and prayed for their continued success.

The initiative highlights the ongoing efforts of the Anambra State Government and The Carter Centre to improve public health services and address pressing medical issues within the state.