October 9, 2025 - 4:52 PM

₦318m Fraud: ICPC Secures 24-Year Jail Term for Ex-FCTA Director

Crime
— By: Cecilia Attah

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction of Mr. Garuba Mohammed Duku, a retired Director of Finance and Administration with the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), for corruption and money laundering involving the sum of ₦318 million.

Mr. Duku was convicted and sentenced to 24 years imprisonment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice James Omotosho, after being found guilty on a six-count charge of corruption and money laundering filed by the Commission in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/608/2022.

Investigations by the ICPC revealed that between 2012 and 2013, the convict fraudulently diverted ₦318,250,000 (Three Hundred and Eighteen Million, Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) belonging to AMMC into his personal account, which was domiciled at Fidelity Bank Plc.

Further findings showed that he received multiple payments totaling the said sum, including ₦56.25 million, ₦71 million, ₦53 million, ₦54 million, ₦46 million, and ₦36.3 million, which were subsequently transferred to Bureau de Change operators and expended for unauthorized purposes.

During the trial, ICPC successfully demonstrated that the defendant’s method of fund release and withdrawal was fraudulent and in violation of extant government financial regulations.

In the course of the trial, the Commission also refuted Mr. Duku’s claim that the funds were disbursed to his superiors, as no evidence was produced to substantiate the assertion.

In his judgment, Justice Omotosho held that the totality of evidence and witness testimonies presented by the Commission proved the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Consequently, the court sentenced Mr. Duku to four years’ imprisonment on each of the six counts, or an option of fine equivalent to five times the amount stated in each count, totaling approximately ₦1.6 billion. The sentences are to run concurrently.

This conviction underscores ICPC’s unwavering commitment to holding public officers accountable and ensuring that those who betray the public trust through corrupt practices are brought to justice in accordance with the law.

Cecilia Attah
Cecilia Attah
