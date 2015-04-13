How much do we REALLY know about our bodies? These 13 facts will make you look at yourself in a whole new light.

1) The Average Body Contains Over 60,000 Miles Of Blood Vessels

The mechanics of our circulatory systems are mind-boggling, when you stop to think about them. Every day, our heart pumps 10 pints of blood through the network of blood vessels that link our vital organs. If the blood vessels in one adult human body were stretched out, they would cover approximately 60,000 miles – enough to circle the earth’s diameter two and a half times!

2) Your Stomach Acid Could Burn Through Your Skin

Stomach acid is scary stuff. The fluid in our stomachs is used as part of the digestive process to break down the food we eat and contains hydrochloric acid, a highly corrosive substance when not diluted. It also contains enzymes that are highly effective in breaking down proteins rapidly. Stomach acid reflux is the cause of heartburn – the acid rises from your stomach and burns your oesophagus. If acid from your stomach were to somehow come into contact with your skin, it would be powerful enough to burn a hole through it.

3) Your Brain Continues To Develop Until Your Late 40’s

The old adage that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks might not be as accurate as we thought. Researchers at University College London found that, contrary to the belief that brain development ends in childhood, our brains do not reach full ‘maturity’ until middle age. Professor Sarah-Jayne Blakemore of UCL stated that the research found that the brain’s prefrontal cortex – the part that governs planning, decision-making and social behaviour – continues to develop well into a person’s late 40’s.That’s not to say that you suddenly won’t be able to learn anything new once you hit 50; development merely means the point at which your brain hits its peak.

4) You Lose About 1cm Of Height Every Day

Apparently, the shrinking process isn’t just something that happens over time as we age – it’s something that happens to us every day. It’s not permanent, of course. Throughout the course of the day, the cartilage in our spine slowly compresses, causing us to temporarily lose up to 1cm of height in between waking up and going to bed. When we go to sleep, our spine relaxes again and makes up the height we lost during waking hours.

5) Your Stomach Lining Regenerates Every Four Days

We’ve already seen just how powerful the acid in our stomach is, but how come it doesn’t burn through our stomach lining the same way it would our skin? That’s because the cells that make up our stomach lining regenerate themselves at an incredible rate in order to withstand the acid it contains. Our stomach lining completely regenerates itself every four days, and the cells that come into direct contact with our stomach fluids regenerate themselves every five minutes!

6) Babies Have More Bones Than Adults

It’s crazy but true – babies really are born with more bones than adults. A fully grown human has 206 bones in their body, but when babies are born they have almost 100 more bones. That’s because the skeleton of a newborn baby is mostly made up of cartilage, which over time fuses together to make the bones and skeletal structures of an adult.

7) Your Bones Are Stronger Than Concrete

Us humans are more resilient than we think – pound for pound, our bones are four times as strong as concrete and one cubic inch is capable of bearing a whopping 19,000lbs. That’s not to say that we’re all iron men, though. Bones can obviously still be shattered far easier than concrete or steel, depending on the point of impact, the speed and the force of the blow inflicted. Don’t sign up for MMA just yet.

8) Your Feet Can Produce A Pint Of Sweat A Day

Stinky feet are an embarrassing problem that we all have to contend with at some point, but when you consider that our feet produce more sweat per inch than any other part of our body. A pair of feet has an average of 250,000 sweat glands and is capable of producing a pint of sweat every day. If you then wear shoes that are old, dirty or that don’t allow your feet to breathe, you’re setting yourself up for a major case of smelly soles.

9) You’ve Heard Of Fingerprints…But What About Tongue Prints?

Everyone knows that every person on the planet has a unique set of fingerprints, but did you know that your tongue also has a completely individual print too? Police stations haven’t yet started using it as a form of identification (thankfully!) but biometric possibilities are already being researched and developed.

10) Your Red Blood Cells Circuit Your Entire Body Once A Minute

Think about all the things you’re able to get done within 60 seconds. You could make a cup of coffee, reply to a text message or read a page of a book. Your blood cells, on the other hand, are able to travel the entire network of blood vessels that make up your circulatory system in the same amount of time.

11) 10% Of Our Waking Hours Are Spent Blinking

Blinking is a necessary unconscious function which helps to rejuvenate our eyes and keep them lubricated. Although we rarely notice that we’re doing it, over the course of our lives we’ll spend around 10% of our waking time with our eyes closed…just because we’re busy blinking! It’s not wasted time though, because studies have shown that blinking is not just vital for the eyes, but for giving our brains a brief moment of time-out too.

12) Your Heartbeat Can Mimic Music

Music has the ability to profoundly affect and influence our thoughts and emotions, but did you know that it can also affect your body as well? Music can directly alter your heart rate and blood pressure – the more intense the music, the faster your heartbeat will be. That means rock music is great for firing up for a night out, but not so much for winding down to sleep.

13) The Atoms That Make Up Our Bodies Were Part Of The Big Bang

This sounds farfetched, but the scientific minds at physics.org confirm that at some point, the atoms in our bodies were once formed within the heart of a star. That means that, whatever age we are, we are also in a way as old as the universe itself. Truly mind-blowing

Wizz News – culled from http://www.wizzed.com/13-weird-facts-about-the-human-body-that-will-blow-your-mind/11/