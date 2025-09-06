Zulum Opens Higher Islamic College in Gajiganna, Launches Incentives to Boost School Enrollment

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has inaugurated the Higher Islamic College in Gajiganna, northern Borno.

The college combines the traditional Almajiri (Sangaya) system with formal education. Speaking at the event on Friday, Governor Zulum said about 20 similar colleges had already been established across the state to provide Almajirai with basic literacy and vocational training.

“Our goal is to give Sangaya learners the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in today’s world,” he said. “The schools follow a curriculum approved by the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), which blends Islamic studies with science, mathematics, technology, and English.”

Zulum also commissioned the Government Day Secondary School in Gajiganna to serve pupils finishing primary education in the area.

The Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, praised the governor for delivering over 104 mega schools in six years, with another 35 under construction.

The ceremony was attended by top political leaders, including Senate Chief Whip Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, members of the House of Representatives, Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum announced new measures to boost school enrollment in northern Borno, an area badly affected by insurgency. He directed that students in Higher Islamic Colleges and schools with low enrollment should be provided with one meal daily.

He also approved financial support: N250,000 for each father, N50,000 for each mother, and N50,000 for each student in Gajiganna.

Zulum said this would encourage parents to keep their children in school and ensure students complete their education.