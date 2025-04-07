YouTube Upgrades Shorts with Instant Views and Smarter Tools

YouTube has rolled out new changes to its Shorts platform to help creators produce and monitor their videos more easily.

The update, which began this April, affects how views are tracked and introduces fresh features powered by artificial intelligence.

Before now, Shorts had to be watched for a few seconds before they were counted as views.

But with the new update, a view will be recorded the moment a user sees a Short, making the process faster and more direct.

To support creators further, YouTube has added new tools inside the Shorts video editor.

These include new templates, better options for adding music, and the ability to zoom in or out while editing.

One of the standout features is the use of AI to turn photos into stickers, giving creators more creative options when putting their videos together.

In addition, YouTube is offering a new way to measure how users engage with content.

The platform has introduced a new metric called “engaged views” for those aiming to join the YouTube Partner Programme, which allows creators to earn money through ads and other methods.

This metric will now be visible in YouTube Analytics.

The basic requirements to enter the program remain the same.

Creators need to have at least 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 hours of watch time or 10 million views on their Shorts.

They also must have earned at least $100 through Google AdSense before payments can be made.

These updates come two years after Shorts were added to the monetization program.

YouTube says many new creators have joined the platform through Shorts, and with these fresh features, it hopes to make the video-making experience smoother and more rewarding.