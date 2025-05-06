YouTube Tests Cheaper Two-Person Premium Plan

YouTube is trying out a new two-person Premium subscription plan in India, France, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, the company shared on Monday.

The move is aimed at giving users more options and making Premium more affordable for people who live together.

The plan works similarly to Spotify’s Duo plan, where two people in the same household can enjoy Premium services at a lower price compared to the regular single or family plans.

This includes ad-free videos, background play, and offline downloads, which many users enjoy but may have stopped paying for after recent price increases.

YouTube’s parent company, Google, has been working to expand its subscription services.

Back in March, YouTube introduced a Premium Lite plan that offers mostly ad-free viewing for $7.99 per month.

That option is available in the United States, Australia, Germany, and Thailand.

At the time, YouTube reported that its Premium and YouTube Music subscribers together made up more than 125 million users worldwide, including those on trial accounts.

It is not yet known if or when YouTube will make the two-person Premium plan available in more countries.

For now, the test will help the company see how users respond and whether it can attract more paying customers.