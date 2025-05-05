Youths Protest in Abuja, Demand Release of Activist VeryDarkMan

A group of young people held a peaceful protest in Abuja on Monday, calling for the immediate release of popular activist and social media influencer, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

According to a report by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), he was arrested following several allegations made against him by petitioners.

The protesters gathered in large numbers near the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, carrying placards and chanting in support of VeryDarkMan.

“He’s not a thief! Release VDM!” they shouted, attracting attention from passersby and motorists.

Many of his supporters and civil society groups are now calling for transparency and quick action to ensure his rights are respected.

VeryDarkMan was arrested by the EFCC on Friday, May 2, shortly after visiting a bank in Abuja with his mother to inquire about her account.