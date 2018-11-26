Youths Kill 13 Cultists For Murdering Okada Rider in Benue

The youths of Lessel community in Benue State, killed at least 13 suspected cultists connected with the murder of a bike rider in the area at the weekend.

According to reports, trouble spiked when members of a cult group, who were in the town for a meeting, attacked and killed a commercial bike rider while attempting to rob him.

However, when the news of the murder spread into town, the youth mobilised and stormed the guest house where the cultists were having their meeting and hacked about 13 of them to death.

It took the intervention of the Police, who stormed the area, to stop the killing of more cultists, most of whom had already been beaten to a pulp by the irate youth.