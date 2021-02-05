“You’re God’s greatest gift to football,” fans send sensational messages to Cristiano Ronaldo as he clocks 36

Football lovers across the globe have taken to social media to felicitate with World Football star, Cristiano Ronaldo on his birthday.

The Juventus forward who clocks 36 today has made history for himself as one of the finest footballers to ever play soccer.

Among other records, the Portuguese star is the only player to win five Champions League titles; Portugal’s all-time top goalscorer; Real Madrid’s all-time top goalscorer; five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the highest goalscorer of all-time.

Below are some of the heartwarming birthday messages some fans tweeted at Ronaldo:

@XavsFutbol – Happy birthday to the eternal one. Cristiano Ronaldo gave us Madridistas so much happiness during his time at Real Madrid. Entered Madrid when we were down and left us on top of the mountain. Greatest in Real Madrid history.

@IsimeNancy – My parents told me about Pele and Maradona, but I’ll gladly tell my kids about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Happy birthday to my GOAT, It’s an honour to watch you play. I wish you more awards and trophies

@CazorlaHarbey – Happy birthday Cristiano Ronaldo THE GREATEST FOOTBALLER TO EVER PLAY THE ROUND LEATHER GAME. My inspiration, My idolo, Legend, you remain the GOAT today, now and forever.

@black_jedd – Happy birthday to the GOAT, Cristiano Ronaldo. He is 36 today and still the best in the game. He is a perfect role model and the way he makes critics eat their words is extraordinary. I just want to see him on my screen for many more years, the love I have for him>>>

@Marve4u – Here’s who made me love the game of football Happy birthday to the best footballer in the world. Happy 36th my fav – Cristiano Ronaldo