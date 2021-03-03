You’re Gay If Your Wife Sucks Your Manhood –  Popular Ghanaian Pastor

Popular Ghanaian clergy, Apostle Solomon Asare Sarkodie has averred that any man that allows his wife or sex partner to lick his manhood for sexual pleasure is classified to be gay.
According to kubilive, Sarkodie strongly condemned the act of homosexuality which is gradually creeping its way into some places in Ghana where homosexuality is considered to be an abomination.
In his remarks, the clergyman stated that it is not only when man to man have sex or woman to woman have sex that is adjudged immoral.
Sardokie warned that God equally frowns at the act whereby a woman sucks the manhood of a man for sexual pleasure.
The report had it that the clergy who made the remark while preaching on Okay FM, quoted scriptures to support his claims that God is against the act whereby the manhood is sucked till ejaculation which is very common with some Ghanaian youth which they describe as “blowjob”
He said “And the men, instead of having normal sexual relations with women, burned with lust for each other. Men did shameful things with other men, and as a result of this sin, they suffered within themselves the penalty they deserved”.
