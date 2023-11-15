Your Wealth is Useless Without Helping the Poor – Prelate

Individuals whom God has blessed with immense wealthy must begin to use their wealth to impact the lives of the poor and the needy around them, to justify God’s blessings upon them.

The Anglican Bishop of Amichi Diocese, the Right Reverend Ephraim Ikeakor gave the charge during a sermon at the burial service of a knight of the Order of St John, Sir Bernard Afoka, at Eziama village, Amichi.

Addressing the mammoth crowd that turned up to witness the final rites of passage for the deceased at his countryhome, Ikeakor who took his Bible text from the story of the rich man and Lazarus, maintained that the blessings of God amounts to a waste for any man who fails to use them to touch lives.

Explaining the concept of the poor always being around, Bishop Ikeakor posited that no man would opt to live in such penury as Lazarus, saying that only God decides the fate of every human being.

According to him, it behoves every Christian to understand that love for one’s neighbour is a prerequisite for a fullfilled Christian life, as exemplified by Jesus Christ himself, in his death for his friends.

“The story of Lazarus tells us the importance of love for our neighbours.

“Lazarus never asked much from the rich man just to eat from the crumbs from the rich man’s table but instead, it was the dogs that were unleashed to lick his sores.

“The Bible recorded that immediately after Lazarus died and was taken up to the bossom of Abraham, the rich man also died and buried in a place of torment. This means that once your Lazarus is gone without you fulfilling the purpose for which God placed you close to him, you are close to going too.

“The subsequent appeals of the rich man when he looked up from the place of torment where he was to the bossom of Abraham where Lazarus was being consoled, illustrates the theme of my message which is ‘too late’.

“It was then too late for the rich man, to begin to do the things God has blessed him with so much wealth while he was alive to do.

“Christians must strive to avoid anything that will make them weep as a result of that expression ‘too late’ on the last day,” he emphasized.

The Anglican prelate described the late Sir Bernard as a devout Christian who never withheld his gifts and presence in the service of the Church and humanity.

Appreciating his wife for her care and support to her husband during his ailing period, Bishop Ikeakor urged the children to emulate their father’s life of service to the church.

In a remark on behalf of the family, the eldest son of the deceased, Mr Christopher Afoka, expressed appreciation to all who identified with the family at their moment of grief.

According to him, the demise of their father had created a big vacuum in the family, but expressed confidence that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The remains of the deceased was later interred in his compound, as tributes from family, friends and business associates, as well as condolence visits went on.