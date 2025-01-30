You Don’t Need A Vengeance Mission, Come Back And Resolve All Your Grievances- Bwala To El-rufai

The former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala have been embroiled in an heated verbal exchange between over the affairs of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the current administration.

Bwala expressed his respect and admiration for El-Rufai’s brilliance, advising the former governor to “come home because he has toiled all nights.”

In a post on his X handle on Thursday, January 30 Bwala, a new convert to the APC, said his worries over El-Rufai’s statements and actions is that they are not borne out of patriotism but rather a need for vengeance.

He explained further; “Still my senior brother @elrufai, I am sure you don’t need anyone to tell you about my respect and admiration for you, not just for your brilliance, but also as one of the brightest we have from the northern extraction. I am not stating it for the first time today, and you know that.

“My worry, however, is the motive behind your statements and actions; they are not borne out of patriotism but a need for vengeance. The opposition sees that singular element of vengeance as a veritable tool for your recruitment.

“With respect, I am not a latter-day Asiwaju supporter. We both played our roles in his emergence as the candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

And before then, whilst you were from the CPC extraction of the APC, I was from the ACN, which explains why I worked with Comrade Oshiomhole when he chaired the party, amongst other things, to protect the interest of Asiwaju, whom at the time you people vowed to retire from politics.

“I still think you don’t need all these melodramatic activities or a vengeance mission. Come back and resolve whatever you think are your grievances like the dignified man that you are.

“Our party, APC, as of today remains the only organized party with identifiable structures across the country. So if you are looking for any symbol of democracy, it is still in your party. Please, senior, come home; you have toiled all nights.”

