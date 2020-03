A lady proved to the world why Taraba state is called ‘nature’s gift to the nation’s when she held a bowl full of ice from the rainfall in Gembu, Sardauna LGA of Taraba state.

The lady, called ‘Panso Queen’ in her Twitter handle said “today’s rainfall in Gembu including ice block. Indeed we are blessed”.

Gembu in Taraba is located on the highest mountain ranges in Nigeria, peaking above 1600mtrs above sea level and experiences uniquely cold weather all year round.