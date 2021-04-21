Wednesday, April 21, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

You must be engaged at 23, married at 24 – Actress tells 20-year-old daughter

16 views | Stanley Ugagbe | April 21, 2021

Nigerian professional actress, Iyabo Ojo has told her daughter that she wants her engaged at 23 and married at 24.

According to lindaikeji, the actress, who has two kids, told her first daughter Priscilla, who just turned 20 last month, that she married early and expects her to marry early too.

The paper reports that in a video shared to Instagram,  Iyabo is seen asking Priscilla when she will get married and the younger woman said in “6 years”, which is when she turns 26.

Reacting to Priscilla’s remark, Iyabo said “God forbid” and told her she must be engaged at 23, married at 24, and give her a grandchild when she’s 25.

 

