You Can’t Stop My Mandate – Okorocha’s Son-in-law Dares Oshiomhole

Former Chief of staff to Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, Mr. Uche Nwosu, has said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, cannot stop his 2019 governorship candidature on the platform of the APC in the state.

Nwosu ls a son-in-law to Governor Okorocha spoke with newsmen in Owerri following reports that Senator Hope Uzodimma’s name has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission as the authentic candidate for Imo APC guber.

He said he was shocked that Oshiomhole had disregarded court orders stopping APC and INEC from accepting or submitting any other name other than him (Nwosu) adding that at last, he would defeat Oshiomole, lawfully.

According Nwosu, “My mandate is still intact; I still remain the candidate of the APC. I am very much shocked with the National Chairman who is speaking from both sides of his mouth. As a man of that age, I thought he would have been upright.

“I am shocked that a man who has attained that age and who we should look up to as our role model has become somebody who many of us can no longer see as a role model again.

“I am shocked at the attitude of the National Chairman which does not give hope to young people that mostly look up to him for years.

“I will not leave APC. I still remain the authentic candidate of that party. I still have a valid court order restraining the party from submitting any other name and also restraining INEC from accepting any other name other than my name and the matter is in court.

“So, if they go anywhere and got another court order without knowing that there is a subsisting court order, they must have been done that in error.

“So, the fact remains that I am the candidate of APC. It is just for a while and I will take up my mandate. I don’t have in mind to leave the mandate I already have for another party.

“My candidacy is secured and cannot be truncated by the National Chairman or any other person. I will never abandon the mandate given to me by the party members to be their governorship candidate for the 2019 election.

“We are disappointed over Oshiomhole’s action. His statements and antics did not give hope to young people who hitherto had always looked up to him.”

Nwosu argued that, “After all, Oshiomole’s son is a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, who he nominated and he is the Chairman of the party and he is saying that Okorocha’s Senatorial ambition scuttled my governorship bid.

“He is a man that is supposed to speak rightly and not deceive the people on air. I saw him on Television when he was talking from both sides of his mouth.

“It is a pity that APC could have such a man as its National Chairman. I condemn his action and it is not acceptable.”