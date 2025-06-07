You are an idiot if you come for me- Priscilla Ojo Nkambala

Someone came for the baby girl and she responded in most demure way.

Businesswoman and influencer Priscilla Ojo Nkambala has responded to a Tanzanian influencer who called her and her husband out.

She shared a video on her Insta story for people who are coming for her and trust us to do the digging, so here is the story

The influencer, who is called Mange Kimambi in Tanzania, referred to Priscilla’s wedding and marriage as content and advised Priscilla to tone it down as they have bigger things to face as a country, which is the election.

She added that if they need to post anything they would have to wait till after 5 months when the election is over and if the need to laugh they can go back to Nigeria as it is not time to laugh in Tanzania.

Furthermore, she accused them of benefiting from the government, hence their nonchalant attitude towards the upcoming election.

She concluded by saying they love Priscilla as they’re in-laws.

Nigerians as usual have since visited the page to say hello!