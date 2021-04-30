“You are a mumu man,” reactions as man says he cooks, serves his fiancée and she still doesn’t wash her dishes

32 views | Stanley Ugagbe | April 30, 2021
A befuddled Nigerian man has taken to social media to seek people’s opinions over his fiancée’s attitude.
According to the man in a post shared by Abiyamo, anytime the lady visits him, he will cook and serve the lady and she will not bother to wash the dishes.
See the post:
Reacting to the post, some persons have berated him, calling him a foolish man.
Paul Solomon – You are a mumu man! When you eventually marry her that is what you will be doing everyday after hustling for money you will still come back to cook and wash plate
Princess Adewale Adeoti – This is wrong if she comes around and you go to the kitchen she should at least help in one or two things and as for the dishes she should wash them
Adedamola Oyefolu – If it were to be me I’d keep those plates in a sack or a safe place any day she wanna come over I will give the available plates to my neighbor to keep for me and I will bring back those plates she refused to wash back to the basin …sheyb she’s mad nii
Ferida Deen – Wrong, she has to show the wife material inside her, i hope she knows how to cook before story that touches the heart will happen
