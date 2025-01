Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has officially taken over as the leader of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum.

He was handed the mantle of leadership by Her Excellency Ildjima Abdraman, Governor of Hadjer Lamis Province in Chad, during the 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum.

The event, hosted by the Yobe State government, took place at the Muhammadu Indimi Learning Centre, University of Maiduguri, on Friday, January 31, 2025.

Details later!!!!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...