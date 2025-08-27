Yobe Government Relocates Flood Victims, Provides Temporary Shelter

The Yobe State Government has relocated 250 households from Garin Kolo in Nangere Local Government Area after severe flooding destroyed homes and contaminated water sources.

The relocation, which began on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, followed the directive of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The floods left more than 200 families homeless and exposed the community to the risk of waterborne diseases.

The evacuation was led by the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Mohammed Goje, with support from health officials, water and sanitation experts, and security agencies.

Women, children, and the elderly were moved first, while efforts are ongoing to relocate all affected households.

Land has already been provided by the local government for resettlement. As of Tuesday evening, 22 temporary shelters had been set up, accommodating about 200 people.

Facilities in place include a water reservoir, five emergency toilets, an ambulance for medical emergencies, and security provided by the NSCDC and the Police.

Food supplies were also distributed to every displaced family, following the governor’s earlier directive on August 25. Some households have been temporarily absorbed into nearby host communities.

Dr. Goje expressed gratitude to the Emir of Tikau, the local authorities, the Ministry of Health, and other partners for their support. He also called on donors and humanitarian agencies to assist in scaling up relief efforts.

Governor Buni reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that every affected family is relocated with safety, dignity, and the hope of rebuilding their lives.