Yeast Infection, Causes, Diet and Treatment

According to scientific research, 1 in 10 women face endometriosis. 30–40% of them may have trouble getting pregnant. Sounds scary. But this is not the end of the world! Even if you have endometriosis, you can still enjoy your life.

Yeast infection causes

Vaginal thrush is an infection caused by yeast fungi of the genus Candida. According to statistics, 75% of women face it at least once in a lifetime.

Normally, the fungi are present in the body without any clinical manifestations. Changes in the vaginal pH can promote fungal growth and cause disease symptoms.

Thrush is not an STD. It can be triggered by low immune function, antibiotic intake, pregnancy, diabetes, etc.

Yeast infection and diet

Eating the “right” food will not cure a yeast infection, but a healthy diet will help you get rid of the infection faster and make its recurrence less likely.

It is recommended that you cut down on products containing:

a large amount of sugar, such as sweets, candies, carbonated drinks, some fruits and vegetables (Glucose is the breeding ground for fungi.)

yeast

preservatives and colorants (marinades, smoked foods, sauces)

To fight yeast infections, you should include probiotics (contained in yogurt, sour cream, and kefir) in your diet. Products with antibacterial and antifungal properties (for example, garlic and some spices such as cloves, turmeric, and cinnamon) will be helpful, too.

Yeast infection diagnosis and treatment

Vaginal thrush manifests itself in itching, burning, vulva and vagina redness, abnormal (white and curdy) discharge, and pain during urination and sex.

In addition to discomfort, the symptoms can cause insecurity and anxiety.

It is important to consult a doctor when experiencing these symptoms. The doctor will prescribe treatment without any additional tests (Candidiasis symptoms are quite evident) or do a smear test for further examination.

Antifungal drugs are generally available over the counter, but recovery depends on the adequate dosage, drug form, and treatment duration prescribed by the doctor.

The doctor can prescribe pills that have a systemic effect on the body. Suppositories and creams introduced into the vagina (mainly at bedtime) produce a localized effect.

Taking a single dose of an antifungal medicine is sometimes enough to treat the infection, but a more serious therapy may also be