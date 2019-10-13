Yahaya Bello will win Kogi guber poll

A PortHarcourt-based businessman from Kogi State, Alhaji Jimoh Garba, has said that Governor Yahaya Bello of All Progressives Congress (APC) will convincingly win the governorship election holding in the state on November 16, 2019.

Garba, a native of Okene who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of JJ Digger Global Services Limited, a haulage service delivery firm, insist that Bello has done well to deserve another four years to pilot the affairs of the state to greater heights.

He said: “Governor Yahaya Bello is the concept for now for Kogi State. I call GYB the concept for Kogi because there is nothing you will bring that he has no solution to. He has successfully reformed Kogi Civil Service such that ghost workers no longer have a place in Kogi State government. In the 13 years of Ibro and Wada, Kogi State Government was reported to have lost N213 billion to 18, 211 ghost workers. Do you know what such whopping amount of money would have done for Kogi State? Under Bello’s watch, Kogi has become a united state where no part is left out in the scheme of things. That was not what it used to be. We never had equitable distribution of projects and appointments as being witnessed today in Bello’s government. The young man is doing his best to build a new Kogi for the betterment of the people. We now see massive empowerment of the youths, as against what obtains in the past where youths were not recognized and catered for.”

On the victory of Senator Smart Adeyemi at the Appeal Court, Garba while congratulating the ex-lawmaker, remarked: “I am happy that my good friend Senator Smart Adeyemi is on his way back to the Red Chamber of the National Assembly. Clearly, with the Appeal Court ruling ordering a rerun election in Kogi West Senatorial District, I see two victories knocking on the door of APC.”

He added that “In the 2019 general election, Yahaya Bello promised that he will deliver all the elections for APC in the state and he didn’t fail. Interestingly, Smart Adeyemi is the Director General of APC governorship campaign council. So, it is certainly going to be double victory for the Kogi APC. About two years ago, Smart told me that GYB deserves a second term to correct all the wrongs that Ibro and Wada had done to Kogi and I told him that I and my allies are with him 100% on the GYB second term project. We cannot go back to where we are coming from. We’ve got to move forward for the good of our dear state. The same people that destroyed Kogi must not be allowed to return to power. It will be a great disservice to the state!”